Roger C. Hayward, 84, of Petersburg, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born in Utah on September 3, 1935, to the late Kenneth and Susanna Hayward. Mr. Hayward served his country for 20 years in the United States Army and retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years as a mail carrier. He was a 40-year member of the Hummel Club and enjoyed spending time on eBay looking for the next addition to his Hummel collection. He enjoyed fishing and computer games, but above all he valued the time that he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Kenneth Hayward; son, Frederick Hayward; grandson, Kenneth Hayward; and beloved dog, Ming-Toi.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mildred Hayward; children, Roger "Keith" Hayward (Melinda), Eric Hayward (Anita), Patrick Hayward, Paul Hayward, and Michael Hayward; grandchildren, Josie, Jerry, Emma, and Scarlett; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Preston, Scarlett Olivia, and Killyen; brother, Richard Hayward; special niece, Brenda Trevino; friend, Kenny Hall; and dog, Twinkie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Leroy Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019