Roger E. Buffalow, Sr. 78 of Dinwiddie, Virginia walked through Heavens Pearly gates on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born and raised in Tazewell, Virginia to Lillian Clara Buffalow. Roger is survived by his loving devoted wife of 55 years, Nannie G. Buffalow. Roger was blessed with three loving children, Roger E. Buffalow Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Tracy L. Flores and husband, Manuel, Kerry D. Shell and husband, Michael; three wonderful grandchildren, Bryan Cody Buffalow and wife, Alexis, Kayla Buffalow, and Austin Buffalow; great-grandson, Mason Buffalow. Roger Buffalow, Sr.'s heart was so over abundantly full of love. He shared that love with two very special adopted granddaughters, Cindy Neal and Miranda Lukowsky; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Neal. Roger quickly became Pop to many of his daughter's childcare children over many years. He loved each child and they loved him. Roger is survived by two devoted sisters, Karen Dubois and husband, James, and Betty Wagaman and husband, Bob; special cousins, Pam Caudill and husband, H.S., and Mike Jones and wife, Diana; special lifetime friends, James D. Wakefield, Vicki Ryder, Cameron Walker, Pastor Faye LaParade, and Pastor Joyce Varga; He is also survived by his Glorybound Bandmates, Mike Shell, Vicki Ryder, Stoney Whirley, Doug Bowen, and Darryl Mosby. Roger Buffalow is preceded in death by his loving mother, Lillian Clara Buffalow; and two loving sisters, Janice Stoneburner and Elizabeth Mary Santana. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Intrepid Hospice for their devoted care and service and to longtime family friend, Katie Haulton. Roger served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a tank driver and ammunition specialist. Roger retired after 40 years as a Fabricator and Welder. Roger was a good and faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Roger loved people and was committed to serving his community. Roger was anointed and called by God to use his musical gifts to spread God's word to the multitudes for over fifty years. He traveled the eastern seaboard going to churches, revivals, nursing homes, civic groups, restaurants, fairs, motorcycle rallies, community fundraisers, and even bars- anywhere the Lord opened the door for him to be a witness. Roger never charged any fees while using his talents to spread God's word. Roger was a devoted active member of Faith Heritage Church where he served as the music director and various other capacities. Roger was the lead singer and guitar player for the Glorybound Singers of Dinwiddie, Virginia for the past 25 years. Roger Buffalow along with The Glorybound Singers hosted the Pickin' N Grinnin' for The Lord Open Mic Gospel singing every second Friday night of each month for the last 19 years at the Eastside Enhancement in Dinwiddie, Virginia. Roger was a volunteer for Relay for Life of Dinwiddie/American Cancer Society for eight years. He served in many different positions and capacities. He was a member of the Dinwiddie Diamonds. Roger was an active volunteer for the Run for the Wall Veterans motorcycle ride. Roger volunteered to help some Motorcycle Ministries with their special events. Such as Broken Chainz Ministries and The Cross Bearers Ministries. Roger loved fishing, old cars, going to yard sales, and spending time with his family and friends. Roger was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. To know Roger E. Buffalow Sr. was to love him and to know a true man of God. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 6616 Boydton Plank Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA 23831. Interment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faith Heritage Church Building Fund at 10307 River Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.