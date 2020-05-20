Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Davis Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ROGER CHARITY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROGER E. CHARITY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROGER E. CHARITY Obituary
Roger E. Charity departed this life on May 5, 2020, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Charity and Mable Johns Charity; sisters, May Charity, Dorothy Charity, Ethel Scott, Catherine Wooden, and Martha C. Shears; brothers, John Jr, Allen and James Louis.
Roger retired from Newport News Shipyard with 42 years of service at the age of 71.
He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Clarence (Audrey) Charity of Hopewell, VA; his dearly beloved friend, Earnestine Harris of Dendron, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Family will have a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Davis Cemetery, (the cemetery is on Lebanon Road, Spring Grove, VA), Surry County, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROGER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -