Roger E. Charity departed this life on May 5, 2020, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Charity and Mable Johns Charity; sisters, May Charity, Dorothy Charity, Ethel Scott, Catherine Wooden, and Martha C. Shears; brothers, John Jr, Allen and James Louis.
Roger retired from Newport News Shipyard with 42 years of service at the age of 71.
He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Clarence (Audrey) Charity of Hopewell, VA; his dearly beloved friend, Earnestine Harris of Dendron, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Family will have a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Davis Cemetery, (the cemetery is on Lebanon Road, Spring Grove, VA), Surry County, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020