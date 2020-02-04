|
Roger Edwin Franklin Jr., 70, of South Prince George, Virginia, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence. Roger was born March 1, 1949, in Troy, Alabama, to the late Roger Edwin Franklin Sr. and Grace Webb Franklin. He is survived by his wife, Lena Susan Franklin of South Prince George, Virginia; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Louise Reffett of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sister, Margaret Defee (Dwight) of Pfafftown, North Carolina; two nieces, Ashley Reffett Malone (Chris) of Yokosuka, Japan, and Suzanne Defee Kimball (John) of Franklin, Tennessee; three nephews, Mark Defee (Nora) of San Antonio, Texas, Rob Reffett (Sarah) of West Green, Alabama, and Jordan Reffett (Sarah) of Corvallis, Oregon; two great nieces, Maria Defee Capparelli (Jimmy) of Clemmons, North Carolina and Amanda Defee Huff (Chris) of Roanoke, Virginia; seven great nephews, Jackson, Chandler, Peyton, and Lawson Hutton of Demopolis, Alabama, Brandon and Phillip Kimball of Franklin, Tennessee, and Mark Franklin Defee, San Antonio, Texas; great-great-niece, Kenley Williams of Roanoke, Virginia; three great-great-nephews, Vincent and Harrison Capparelli of Clemmons, North Carolina and Liam Williams of Ronaoke, Virginia; and aunt, Betty Webb Whitehead (Benny) of Montgomery, Alabama.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Prince George High School, 7801 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George, Virginia 23875. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary's United Methodist Church, 13501 Sunnybrook Road, South Prince George 23805, or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020