Roger Lee Conner, age 73, of Petersburg, passed away, Monday, September 28, 2020. He is survived by his children, Eric Conner, Mark Conner, and Sherry Landrum; Four Grandchildren; Brothers, Bobby Conner, Johnny Conner, Don Conner, Billy Williams, David Conner, and Charles Conner; Sister, Tammy Knott. Mr. Conner was a retired employee of Brenco.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.