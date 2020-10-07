1/1
ROGER LEE CONNER
Roger Lee Conner, age 73, of Petersburg, passed away, Monday, September 28, 2020. He is survived by his children, Eric Conner, Mark Conner, and Sherry Landrum; Four Grandchildren; Brothers, Bobby Conner, Johnny Conner, Don Conner, Billy Williams, David Conner, and Charles Conner; Sister, Tammy Knott. Mr. Conner was a retired employee of Brenco.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1400 South Main Street
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-3240
