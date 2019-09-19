Home

Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
ROGER LEE JONES


1954 - 2019
ROGER LEE JONES Obituary
On September 15, 2019, a beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle entered eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Roger Lee Jones leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife, Mrs. Jennifer M. Jones; two devoted children, Shauna Lee Jones of Norcross Ga., Roderick Montreal Jones (Donica) of Raleigh NC; eight grandchildren, TyShauna Jones, JaKaiyah Jones, Rashaun Jones, Matthew Foote, Mason Foote, Aiden Foote, Lillie Jones and Reign Jones; four sisters all of Waverly, Va., Connie Jones, Margie Brown (Albert Sr.) Jenice Hatch and Yvonne Ruffin (Eugene); and one stepsister, Justin Jones (Warren); five brothers, Earnest Jones of Prince George Va., Mack Jones (Janice), Joseph Jones (Hester), Carlton Jones (Arlene), all of Waverly Va., Donald Jones of Petersburg Va.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Roger had devoted friends, James I. Gay, Leon Johnson and Arkelga Lucas; and a devoted stepson, Russell Hill.

Funeral service for Mr. Jones will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Empowerment Temple Church, Waverly, VA, Rev. Terrance Green, Pastor. Minister Edward Garner, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James I. Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
