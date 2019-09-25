|
World War II Veteran, Roger Roosevelt Clanton, Sr., 93, began his earthly journey February 27, 1926, in Dinwiddie County, to the late Joseph and Malinda Clanton. He received his heavenly wings on September 21, 2019, at McGuire Veteran Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
Mr. Clanton accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Va., at an early age. Roger was educated through the Dinwiddie County School System. At the tender age of 8, Roger had to discontinue his third-grade education to become a farmhand, in order to take care of his family, due to his father being stricken with illness. When he became of age, he moved to New York, were he was drafted into the Army Corp (Army/Air Force). He served two years in the Philippine Islands and one and a half years at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
After discharge from military service, he married the late Bessie Moss Clanton, wife of 54 years. From the union they were blessed with 8 children, 2 deceased children, Mary Eva Lewis and Roger "Bubba" Clanton, Jr. He was also proceeded in death by his siblings, brothers; John Clanton "Dick" (Pauline), Robert E. Clanton (Ann), and William Emmanuel Clanton (Adilah); and sisters, Gertrude Parham (Earl), Eva Kemp, Alberta Wynn (Floyd); and a granddaughter, Edna P. Shands.
Roger, Sr., was a dedicated, hard worker and known for his perfect attendance, never missing a day of work, he retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Colonial Heights, Va., as a mechanic with eighteen dedicated years, he was also a former employee of Allied Chemical and worked various other side jobs. He also was self-employed as a Pulpwood truck driver.
Up until his death Roger was the oldest original member of the Carson Hunting Club. He was a self-taught man who loved to farm, fish and hunt. His sense of humor, quick wit and storytelling were unmatched. He was also known by his friends as "Richard Pete" and "Big C." Roger was a great provider and a man of wisdom. He would always say, "Say what you mean and mean what you say." Thanking God for 93 and a half years, Roger will be truly missed.
Mr. Clanton leaves behind to cherish his memories six children, Shirley A. Clanton (Rodney), Frances S. Branch (George), Gracy M. Robertson (Ray), Joseph J. Clanton (Shirley), Glenn M. Clanton, and Ronald L. Clanton (Amanda); a brother, Walter Clanton of New York; and a sister, Eunice Y. Parham (the late Jessie Lee) of Stony Creek' 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, devoted friends and family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Little Zion Baptist Church, 24603 Little Zion Road Carson, VA, with the Rev, John Wynn, officiating, and Rev. Darren T. Brandon, Sr., eulogizing. Burial will follow at the Moss-Whitmore Cemetery.
The family will assemble at 11AM the day of service at the home of his daughter, Gracy Robertson, 21305 Sparta Drive, Petersburg, VA 23803.
The family will be receiving family and friends at the Little Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, following burial.
Funeral arrangement entrusted to the professional staff of the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019