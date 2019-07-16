Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for ROLAND WHITFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROLAND O. WHITFIELD JR.

Send Flowers
ROLAND O. WHITFIELD JR. Obituary
Mr. Roland O. Whitfield, Jr. of Petersburg, Va., entered into eternal rest suddenly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.