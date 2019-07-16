|
|
|
Mr. Roland O. Whitfield, Jr. of Petersburg, Va., entered into eternal rest suddenly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 16, 2019