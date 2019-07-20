Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:45 PM
the residence of Shirley and Reginald Ruffin
151 Spring Street
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
233 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
1963 - 2019
Mr. Roland Whitfield, 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, Virginia. Roland was born on January 26, 1963, to the late Mary Branch and Roland Whitfield Sr.

Roland was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools and was employed by Virginia Linen Service. He was a very loving father, brother, uncle, nephew and so much more. Roland was a wonderful person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Branch; his father, Roland Whitfield Sr.; brother, Ricky Watford; nephews, Naeem Whitfield and Nazeeh Ibn; and brother-in-law, Nazeeh Muhammad.

Roland leaves beautiful memories to be cherished by his only daughter, Khadijah Whitfield; brothers, Norman Watford, Clarence Watford, Marion Whitfield (Tammy), Jimmy Whitfield, Anthony Whitfield (Michelle); sisters, Barbara Whitfield, Zakiyyah Muhammad and Janet Wilson; devoted aunt, Shirley B. Ruffin (Reginald); aunts, Louise Evans, Alice Vinson (Vince), Arlene Fisher (James) and Katina Curry; four loving grandsons, Shyvon Harris, Satae Whitfield, Wai'ver Kelly and Syncere Whitfield, loving nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and four devoted friends, Henry and Samantha Davis, Rosetta Green and Pat Shelton.

Funeral services for Mr. Roland Whitfield will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 233 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., pastor, Minister Michael Jones, officiating.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of Shirley and Reginald Ruffin, 151 Spring Street, Petersburg, Virginia at 1:45 p.m. on the day of the service.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment. Family will also be gathering on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonnandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 20 to July 21, 2019
