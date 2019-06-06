|
|
Rolland Wilkinson Stewart "Skee Ball," 84, of Dinwiddie, passed away on June 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Myrtle Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara; children, Sharon Taylor (Keith), Ronald Stewart, Jay Reekes (Pam), Ronald Reekes (Noelle); grandchildren, Ashley Smith (Justin), Brandon Taylor (Ashley), Jonathan Taylor, Berkeley Owen (Brandon), Matthew Blystone, Jordan Reekes, Tyler Reekes; great-grandchildren, Rylan Smith, Emily Wells and Jaxon Smith; sister, Dorothy Cates (John); brother, Carl Stewart (Connie). He will be greatly missed by all. Skee Ball worked for Stone Container for over 35 years, retiring from what is now Westrock. Services are private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 6 to June 7, 2019