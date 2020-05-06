|
|
Mr. Roman Laray Roberts, affectionately known as "Scooter," 41, of 5320 Williams Road, Sutherland, Virginia, departed this life Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Medical College of Virginia Hospital. He was born September 8, 1978, to Debra Mason Hayes and Alphonso Laray Roberts. He was a graduate of the Dinwiddie County High School. He Loved to play horseshoes and shoot pool and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Scooter loved being around family and friends and enjoyed having cookouts. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, and one great grandmother, two grandfathers, and one uncle and aunt.
Left to treasure his memory, his wife, Tonya Sheffield Roberts; daughters, Jada M. Sheffield, and Daisa N. Sheffield; granddaughters, Kylie N. Lewis, and Aniyah M. Lewis; grandson, Vernon (Jr.) Washington; mother, Debra Mason Hayes; father, Alphonso Laray Roberts (Doris); sister, Raven Robertson; brothers, Andre (Talayia) Johnson, Melvin Edmonds, Alphonso Roberts Jr.; in law, William (Madora) Sheffield, brother in law, Michael (Tiffany) Sheffield; foster sister (Cousin), Yvonne M. Gholson; aunts, Gwen Williams, Schreal (Darwin) Weaver, Linda Gholson, Margaret Gholson (Vernon); uncles, John Roberts, Jr., Wayne "Rudy" Roberts, Jesse Roberts; aunts and uncles through marriage, Kimberly Gregory, Donna Sheffield, Nataline Harris, Teressa Story, Benny Shefield, and Lewis Harris; devoted cousins, Dwayne Burton, Lashonda Roberts, Crystal Perkins, Melissa Jackson, Shantel Jackson, Sherika Robinson, Ronald "Nody" Gilliam, Antione Jackson, and Antione Gholson, other loving cousins, and friends, too numerous to name.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside will be held for the family on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Church Road, with Minister Cheryl Northam, officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 6 to May 7, 2020