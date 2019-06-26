|
Ronald C. "Buster" Davis, 83, of Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1936, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Flourian R. Davis Sr. and Gladys Croxton Davis, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Davis. Mr. Davis was a United States Navy veteran and retired after many years of service from ICI. He is survived by his brother, Flourian R. Davis Jr. and wife, Betty, of Chesterfield; sister, Frances D. Garrett of Colonial Heights; numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 26 to June 27, 2019