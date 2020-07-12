Ronald Charles Keith, 81, of Williamsburg, VA passed away at his home with his family at his side on July 2, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. R.C. was born in Highland Springs, VA on March 5, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Bernice Keith and his twin brother, Roland Keith. R.C. is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois King Keith; daughter, Janice Keith and son-in-law, Chet Flanagan of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Victoria Millirons of Norfolk, VA; two brothers, Bruce Keith of Charlottesville, VA and Willis Keith of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Shannon Thompson of Dewitt, VA; brother-in-law, Douglas King of Odessa, FL; two brother-like friends, Lyle and Leonard Wickham of Panama; and, his beloved English Bulldog, Opie. R.C. retired as a Master Trooper on January 1, 1994 from the VA State Police after 31 years. His duty stations included King George, Dinwiddie, Accomack, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, and James City Counties. Upon retirement, he traveled to Bad Kreuznach, Hanau, and Heidelberg, Germany; Fort Clayton, Panama; and, San Antonio, TX. While living abroad, he taught criminal justice courses for Soldiers in Germany and served as the training officer for the Provost Marshal in Panama. R.C. attended Richmond Professional Institute where he studied music education and also attended Germanna Community College, receiving an associate degree in criminal justice. He served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC. R.C. was an exceptionally talented musician who shared his talents as a musician while serving in the U.S. Army and with Richmond Symphony. He sang with Dukes of Gloucester, served as pianist and organist for weddings, revivals, and other church services and also sang in choirs. His passing will forever leave a hole in the hearts of his family and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Sapony Episcopal Church in McKenney, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his memory be made to Sapony Episcopal Shrine. Contributions may be sent to Sapony Episcopal Shrine, P.O. Box 357, McKenney, VA 23872. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.