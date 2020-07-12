Ron was age 76 when he went to be with our Lord on March 30, 2020. Ron was a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle. He was the son of Spurgeon (Skinny) Coleman and Lola (Worrell) Coleman. Ron is survived by his wife Carole Goff Coleman (of Timonium, MD), nephew Michael (Springdale, AR) and niece Pamela (Ozark, AL). Ron graduated from the University of Virginia in 1967. Following his graduation Ron worked as a taxi driver in his father's company (Coleman Cab-Hopewell, VA) and teaching for Charles City County schools. After the death of his father (1968), Ron was part owner with his mother of Coleman Cab. Ron earned his Master of Science degree from VCU in 1973. Later in life he was a Federal Bank Examiner and a Budget Analyst for the Social Security Administration.

An Internment Service will be conducted July 16, 2020, 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, Chesterfield County, VA.

