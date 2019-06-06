|
Deacon Ronald H. Davis, 69, departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Laurinda M. Finn-Davis; son, Sivad D. Davis (Tai); daughter, Bianca M. Davis; grandsons, Zackary and Thaddeus Davis; siblings, Betty D. Sawyer and Michael G. Davis; sister-in-law, Shelia L. Davis; brother-in-law, H. Bertram Boisseau; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted lifelong friends.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Road, North Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, pastor, and Rev. Dr. LaMont E. Wimbush, pastor of Amazing Grace World Fellowship Church, Richmond, VA, officiating. The interment private.
The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will have their Omega Service one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be sent to Amazing Grace World Fellowship Church, Attn: Building Fund, 5709 Jessup Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23234 in memory of Deacon Ronald H. Davis.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 6 to June 7, 2019