Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
RONALD DAVIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Centralia
2920 Kingsdale Road
North Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Centralia
2920 Kingsdale Road
North Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD H. DAVIS


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RONALD H. DAVIS Obituary
Deacon Ronald H. Davis, 69, departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Laurinda M. Finn-Davis; son, Sivad D. Davis (Tai); daughter, Bianca M. Davis; grandsons, Zackary and Thaddeus Davis; siblings, Betty D. Sawyer and Michael G. Davis; sister-in-law, Shelia L. Davis; brother-in-law, H. Bertram Boisseau; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted lifelong friends.

Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Road, North Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, pastor, and Rev. Dr. LaMont E. Wimbush, pastor of Amazing Grace World Fellowship Church, Richmond, VA, officiating. The interment private.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will have their Omega Service one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be sent to Amazing Grace World Fellowship Church, Attn: Building Fund, 5709 Jessup Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23234 in memory of Deacon Ronald H. Davis.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now