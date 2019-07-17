|
|
Ronald Keith Byrd Sr., 71, of Galveston, TX, passed away on June 13, 2019, at his home. He was born in Dinwiddie County, VA, to Leatrice Joy Satterwhite and John Keith Byrd.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Tunstall Byrd; mother-in-law, Florence Watts Tunstall; daughter, Julie Byrd Cassidy; son, Ronald Keith Byrd Jr (Kristin); sister, Carolyn Byrd Prosise (Bill); brother, Dana Lyn Byrd; sisters-in-law, Nancy Tunstall and Pamela Tunstall Ward (Bill); grandchildren, Chloe, Colin and LTJG Grace Cassidy, USN; Jackson and John Keith Byrd II; many nieces, a nephew; other family and friends.
Ron graduated from Dinwiddie County High School in 1966 and from VPISU in 1970. He was commissioned at OCS Newport, RI, and proudly served on the USS Suribachi during the Vietnam Conflict. After earning his MBA from VCU, Ron had a long career, retiring as CEO in 2000 from Central Maryland Farm Credit.
Ron was a kind, caring, witty man who will be deeply missed by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, his family and friends.
A memorial service with Navy Honors to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mansons United Methodist Church, 17211 Manson Church Road, McKenney Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lewy Body Dementia Association, MSA Coalition, or Mansons United Methodist Church.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 17 to July 18, 2019