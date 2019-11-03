|
|
Ronald K. Wilson, age 56, of North Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at home doing what he loved best, Eating.
Ronald's life began on June 8th, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York to Peter Wilson Jr. (deceased), and Willean Wilson. To this union, he was the older of two boys. New York was a place he adored, but when he decided to get married to the love of his life 36 years ago, he felt that moving to Virginia would be a better place to raise his family. He started his career at the age of 19, working for Butterworth Furniture Company as a delivery driver. At age 21, he changed jobs and needed a CDL, so he went to Alliance Tractor Trailer School to get that license. He sure loved driving a tractor trailer.
Ronald was a very family oriented person. One of his biggest passions was going on road trips with his wife. They were like peanut butter and jelly; you never saw one without the other. Ronald's love for his daughter was so over the top that he didn't care when, where or why she needed him. He would stop everything just to be at her beck and call. It was truly amazing to see the bond they shared. Ronald loved his son and was so proud of his accomplishments. One of his proudest moments was watching his son become Dr. Wilson, PhD. Ronald loved his mother dearly. He would call her every day just to say good morning, what are you doing, and did you eat today. That same affection ran over for his little brother. They spoke every morning until his brother passed away in June of 2019. Ronald was a great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He would wrestle with them when they were small. When they got big enough, they all decided one day to take him down. "PILE ON!" One by one, they piled on top of him until he gave up.
Ronald was a very outgoing person. This was a man who loved listening to his music. When he and his wife were at any function, they would take to the dance floor first, and would be the last to leave. He was a very happy man, especially in the kitchen. Someone must have told him he was a chef, because after he retired, he spent all his time in the kitchen cooking, eating, and making his perfect sweet tea. He was also a very supportive man. When he came into his wife's life, she needed for nothing. He provided her love, comfort, a driver for their road trips, and a true friend. It was often said that this man could talk your ear off. If you didn't know him, he would make sure to give you an ear full so you knew something about him. Ronald would go the extra mile for anyone at any time with a big smile on his face whether it was moving furniture, nursing a relative back to health, or providing financial help. He made his house more than four walls; he made it a home for anyone who needed him.
Ronald wasn't a perfect man, but to get to know him, he was an outstanding son, husband, father, in-law, uncle, and friend.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Peter Wilson Jr., and his brother, Mr. Reginald Wilson.
All his memories will be cherished and celebrated by his mother: Ms. Willean Wilson; wife: Ms. Karen Wilson; his half-brother, Mr. Wayne McRant; daughter; Ms. Monique Bell Wilson; son: Dr. Ronald Wilson: and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, brother and sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ronald Wilson will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 16616 Glebe Rd, Dewitt, VA., Rev. Gerald Brandon, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Jones Memorial Park, Dewitt, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 3, 2019