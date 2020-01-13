Home

Ronald L. Dibling

Ronald L. Dibling Obituary
Ronald Larry Dibling, 72, passed away in Decatur, GA on December 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother Christine Saunders Dibling Hosea, father Wilburn C. Dibling and step-father John R. Hosea. He is survived by his children, Gerard A. Vermillion (Tippi), Nikki Dibling Bustamonte (Juan), Ronald L. (Chip) Dibling Marino (Shawna) and Kyrie Dibling-Moore, grandchildren Norman J. II and Alexander L. Vermillion, Annabelle M. and Reina W. Bustamonte, Leo H. Marino and Heidi I. Dibling-Fearnow, brother Wilburn C. Dibling, Jr. (Carol), sister Debra Dibling Koontz (Barry) and step-sister Marilyn Hosea Bishop (Allan). He loved his family and country, served two tours in Viet Nam with the U. S. Army, and was interred with military honors at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 13, 2020
