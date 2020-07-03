1/1
RONALD L. ROBERTSON JR.
1971 - 2020
On Saturday, June 27, 2020 our hearts were saddened by the loss of our beloved lone one, Mr. Ronald L. Robertson, Jr., affectionately known as "Mann"/ or "Prick". He was born January 2, 1971 to Ronald L. Robertson, S. and the late Joanne Robertson.

Ronald was educated in Petersburg Public Schools System. He was employed by Brenco Bearings and a former employee of Perdue Farms and International Paper.

Ronald was a beautiful loving person with a true love for football, he was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Prick loved hanging out laughing and joking with his friends. Always humble and a pleasant person to be around. He loved to turn-up with his B.S.U. family. He will be miss; he was a real true BSU OG!

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Georg and Eloise Robertson and his maternal grandparents Harvey and Fannie Epps.

Ronald leaves to cherish his precious memories: his dad and stepmother, Ronald L. Robertson, Sr. (Hope) of Richmond, VA; two sisters, Latoya Robertson of New York and Latasia Mealy of Richmond, VA; one brother, Sterling Woods of Richmond, VA; aunt, Joyce Jones (Raymond) of Hopewell, VA; uncles, Dennis Robertson (Nadine) of Petersburg, VA and Terrell Robertson of Richmond, VA; nephews, Daron Jones, Jermaine Manor and Donta Robertson; niece, Shakia Robertson; a forever friend and wife of 10 years, Monique Robertson; a host of cousins, relatives and friends too many to name them all among them several lifelong friends, Big Steve, Grip, Sheldon, Moe, Oil Can and Priest.

A special thank you to his close friends, Denise Smith, Yoland Murdock and the B.S.U. Community.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Barry O. Brown, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
JUL
6
Interment
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My heart was saddened when I had heard that my homeboy a real B.SU. soldier had passed. We had a whole lot of laughs and fun times growing up in Blandford...til we meet again Rest on Prick. Truly gonna miss you. Your homie Robo!!!
Craig Johnson
Family
July 2, 2020
Prick, My OG Homie! I had so many fun days with him & the crew growing up in Blandford! Prick was one of a kind that always kept me laughing & was Loyal to the BSU family. I will most definitely miss you Love you always!
Marquel Brown
Friend
July 1, 2020
My dear Brother In Love, I will miss you surprising me with a phone call "Hey Sis", all the times you made me laugh, and all the good times we shared but I will ALWAYS cherish those memories. Rest in Paradise Brother P....your Sis, Dina
Dina Goode
Family
June 30, 2020
May God continue to bless family and friends, you was a good man ,and honest freind, i am glad, I had a friend like you, , you are free now,rest in peace ,love ,always, Angela
Angela Lundy
Friend
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I I will love you and miss you always. Rest In Peace my friend til we meet again.
Yolanda Murdock
Friend
June 29, 2020
Imma miss you my BSU brother. Rest easy.....Kurt Smallz
Kurt Smallz
Brother
June 29, 2020
I am very sorry that youre not here physically but I know that youre in a much better place. I am forever grateful to have had you in my life. Such a blessing!! You will forever live in my heart and I will always love you!❤❤
Yolanda Murdock
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
Ronald Robinson u will always be remember and love by me until we meet again my love
Denise Smith
Significant_other
June 28, 2020
May you Rest In Peace my friend Sherry Bland Friend
