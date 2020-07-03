On Saturday, June 27, 2020 our hearts were saddened by the loss of our beloved lone one, Mr. Ronald L. Robertson, Jr., affectionately known as "Mann"/ or "Prick". He was born January 2, 1971 to Ronald L. Robertson, S. and the late Joanne Robertson.
Ronald was educated in Petersburg Public Schools System. He was employed by Brenco Bearings and a former employee of Perdue Farms and International Paper.
Ronald was a beautiful loving person with a true love for football, he was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Prick loved hanging out laughing and joking with his friends. Always humble and a pleasant person to be around. He loved to turn-up with his B.S.U. family. He will be miss; he was a real true BSU OG!
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Georg and Eloise Robertson and his maternal grandparents Harvey and Fannie Epps.
Ronald leaves to cherish his precious memories: his dad and stepmother, Ronald L. Robertson, Sr. (Hope) of Richmond, VA; two sisters, Latoya Robertson of New York and Latasia Mealy of Richmond, VA; one brother, Sterling Woods of Richmond, VA; aunt, Joyce Jones (Raymond) of Hopewell, VA; uncles, Dennis Robertson (Nadine) of Petersburg, VA and Terrell Robertson of Richmond, VA; nephews, Daron Jones, Jermaine Manor and Donta Robertson; niece, Shakia Robertson; a forever friend and wife of 10 years, Monique Robertson; a host of cousins, relatives and friends too many to name them all among them several lifelong friends, Big Steve, Grip, Sheldon, Moe, Oil Can and Priest.
A special thank you to his close friends, Denise Smith, Yoland Murdock and the B.S.U. Community.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Barry O. Brown, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.