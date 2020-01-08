|
Reverend Ronald Lee Roberts, 63, of 520 Heth Road, Petersburg, Virginia, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. His passing was unexpected but he will live on forever in our hearts.
Rev. Roberts retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after many years of service. After retirement, he became a Food Safety Manager for the Coco Office of Enterprise in Atlanta, Georgia, a contractor for S. L. King and Associates and an engineer consultant for the City of Atlanta, Georgia.
At an early age, Ronald became a member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church. There, he was a member of the children's choir. As he journeyed through life, Ronald continued his relationship with the Lord. On June 30, 1996, he conducted his initial sermon into the ministry at Joy of Faith Baptist Church and on December 27, 1998, he was installed as the pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he served for more than 10 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, the late John Eldridge Roberts and Aldonia Kay (Wilkerson) Roberts, his brother, Eldridge "Mac" Roberts and foster mother Dorothy Wilkerson Roberts.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 32 years, Julie Ann Roberts and one son, Chief Warrant Officer 4 DeJuan Roberts (Alicia) of South Korea; two grandsons, Nehemiah Roberts of South Korea and Joshua Roberts of North Carolina; three brothers, William Freddie Roberts, Kenneth Roberts (Patricia), John Mark Roberts (Michelle), all of Chesterfield.; two sisters, Stacy Williams of North Carolina and Jennifer K. Moore (Junius) of Chesterfield.; two foster brothers, Robert Roberts of Richmond, Joseph Reese of Dinwiddie; three foster sisters, Gwendolyn Whiting of Henrico, Tereska Wilson (Lawrence) of Charlottesville, Pareta Roberts of Henrico; one uncle, Rosely Roberts of Petersburg; two brothers in law, Selester McKenise (Sandra) of Chester, Monroe McKenise of Petersburg; four sisters in law, Gloria Glenn and Elizabeth McKenise, of Petersburg, Queen Harrison (Franklin) of Chester and Marie Clanton (Lawrence) of Dinwiddie.
Ronald was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also left to cherish his memories are his extended families - The Taylor Family, the Thomas Family and the Chavis Family. Among the many close friends he considered family are Emmitt Wiggins, and Bishop Virginia Graham, and a devoted godson, Clifton Crawley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in honor of Rev. Ronald L. Roberts and in celebration of his life.
A celebration of life service will be held 12 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Rocky Branch Baptist Church, 6009 Rocky Branch Road, Sutherland, VA. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In honoring the request of Rev. Roberts, the only public viewing will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020, from 11 a.m to the hour of the service.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Petersburg chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020