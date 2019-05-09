SGM Ronald Leon Murrell, 71, of Prince George, VA, formerly of Jackson, MS, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, after a short illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Willa Smith Murrell on April 9, 1948, but raised in Jackson, MS.

Ronald completed his early education at Jim Hill High School, Jackson, MS, with further studies at Tougaloo College in Mississippi and Central Texas, SC, earning an Associate Degree in Business Management. He married the love of his life, the former Julia Cassidy in 1969, later joining the United States Army in 1978. He served his country honorably for the next twenty plus years, receiving numerous awards and commendations to include the Bronze Star of Valor. His tours of duty took him to Viet Nam, Korea, Ft. Polk Louisiana, Ft. Jackson, SC, and ending his military career at Ft. Lee, VA.

Ronald was a faithful member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, having joined in 1993, serving as Vice President with the Senior Male Ushers for ten years. He had recently joined the Fellowship and Friends Ministry and was a member of the Petersburg, Hopewell and Vicinity Union.

Left to cherish his memory his loving wife Julia; two sons, Gerell and Marlon (Sonia); five grandchildren, Ryan, Ryanna, Mariah (Marquis), Destiny and Jamarcus; three great grandsons, Cameron, Kaleb, and Kayden; one brother, Charles D. Murrell (Jessie) of Chicago, ILL; one sister, Patricia Warren of Jacksonville, FL; beloved mother-in-law, Mildred Cassidy of Terry, MS; five brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and the entire Mt. Olivet Family.

Services for Ronald will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA, with the Rev. Jamison McLaughlin officiating. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service and his final resting place will be held in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. (804) 732-7841. Online condolence submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019