Mr. Ronald O'Neil Thomas, affectionately known as "Mouse," was born on June 10, 1951, to James Thomas and Myrtle V. Coleman in Martinsville, Virginia. A few years later, he was adopted by Moses Bryant and Florence L. Coleman in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he grew up. He attended Jefferson Elementary and Lane High School, finishing in 1969. He then went to Hampton Institute (University) in the Fall and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Business Management.
After graduating, he was with Drug Fair Inc. (Drug Store) as store manager. He enjoyed working retail, particularly with the part-time high school students in the evenings as they learned new things and developed a work ethic.
In 1978, he was married Carol Y. Barbour of Madison, Virginia, and they made their home in Petersburg, Virginia. Kevin M. Thomas, their only child, was born in 1981. He loved his family and the home they shared. He started his employment at Philip Morris USA in 1979, performing several jobs: Finished Goods Supervisor, Export and Import Logistical, Blending and Withdrawals and, finally, he finished his career as Manager in Leaf Storages Operations for 12 years. He enjoyed the many friends and co-workers at Philip Morris and spoke of them often. He retired in 2007 and enjoyed losing golf balls as often as possible.
Ronald died on July 5, 2019, at his home. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Meredith Alandas and Larry Steven and one sister, Lynette T. Braxton. He is survived by his brother, Charles Douglas Crawford; aunts, Florence C. Bryant of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Otelia Redman of Silver Spring, Maryland. Ronald also leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Carol B. Thomas; son, Kevin M. Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019