Ronald Rackley, 73, of Hopewell, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in Hopewell, he was the son of the late Howard Rackley Sr. and Louise Taylor Rackley; and was also preceded in death by his wife, Earline Rackley; a sister, Cheryl Rackley; and a son, Nathaniel.
Mr. Rackley is survived by his eight siblings, Howard Rackley (Pat), Jane White (Leonard), Ann Webb (Clyde), Donald Rackley, Billy Rackley (Kathy), Betty Williams (Randy), Barbara Clavier and Gerald Rackley; seven children, Rudy, Rebecca, Joey, Charlene, Shelia, Timothy and Ronald, Jr.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3512 Virginia St., Hopewell, VA 23860 with the Reverend Ken Hendricks, officiating. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020