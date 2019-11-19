Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Chester United Methodist Church
12132 Percival St
Chester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HARGRAVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD RAY HARGRAVE


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD RAY HARGRAVE Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Hargrave, 72, of Chester passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence. Born December 6, 1946, he was the son of the late John Henry and Dorothy Agnes Hargrave and was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary W. Hargrave. He was a member of Chester United Methodist Church for 28 years, where he formerly served as President of the United Methodist Men. After 22 years of service, he retired as a Hazardous Materials Instructor for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was a former Captain for the Petersburg Fire Department where he served joyfully for 18 years, and also volunteered as an EMT for the City of Colonial Heights. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating on Lake Gastonand his part-time job driving for JB Mulch.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Janis Lyn Hargrave; daughters, Jessica Paige Harris (Lester), Bonnie Lyn Bailey (Jack); brother, Johnnie J. Hargrave (Bonnie); sister, Terry Lynn Hargrave; niece, Brittany L. Hargrave; two nephews, Eric Hargrave (Theresa), Ryan Hargrave (Esther) and other extended family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St, Chester, VA 23831 with Reverend Clara Gestwick and Reverend Patrick Pillow officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester United Methodist Church or to Kindred Hospice, 595 Old Wagner Road Suite E, Petersburg, VA 23805. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -