SFC (Ret.) Ronald Stafford went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1946, to the late Robert Sr. and Doris Stafford. Ronald affectionately known as "Stan, Ron, or Ronnie" entered the United States Army in August 1965. He remained in the Army for 21 years until his retirement in August of 1986 as a Sergeant First Class (E-7) in Fort Lee, VA.
Ron was a loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather as well as a people person. He loves listening to music, telling stories, cooking, entertaining, and talking about war stories. As many may know his favorite football team was "Pittsburgh Steelers," and his favorite word was "duh."
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Roberta Phillips, Gloria States, and Audree Stafford; and one brother, Robert Stafford Jr.
Ron leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife, Susie Pearl Stafford; a son, Ronald Ricardo Stafford, Jr. of North Carolina; a daughter, Marquetta M. Gough (Rick) of Virginia. He also leaves four grandchildren, Rontevious, Memphis, Tariq, and Nassuan; one godson, Henry Scott of Virginia; one faithful four legged friend, "Rocko Stafford." He also leaves to mourn sisters, Sandra Thompson, Mariquita Renee Davis (Larry) and Jennifer M. Stafford, all of Cleveland, OH; one devoted niece, Patricia Boone of Phoenix; two devoted nephews, Ricardo Stafford and Morrell Morgan; father-in-law, Deacon Earnest Jackson; sisters-in-law, Maybelle (Jerome), Eva (James), Dora (Tony), Marie, and Mary; brothers-in-law, Earnest Jr. (Virginia), Irvin, and Ronald; four best friends, Lamont, Earl, Greg, and Cleve; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from Ohio and Virginia.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Joseph Allen, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019