J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
RONALD RAINES
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
1310 W. Wythe Street
Petersburg, VA
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
RONALD THEODORE RAINES


1970 - 2020
RONALD THEODORE RAINES Obituary
Mr. Ronald Theodore "Poppy" Raines of 529 Harrison Street, Apt. B, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born June 11, 1970, to the late Rose Raines Balthrop and Robert Raines.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a jokester, rapper, dancer, a hand-gestor, slick talker and a die-hard Denver Broncos fan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and two uncles, Merill and Nelson Hobbs.
Ronald leaves his loving memories: his children, four daughters, Rondeal Pope, DeAisha Johnson (Jarel), Daria Brown and Zykiarah Lyons; three grandchildren, Lamari Walker, Kaicee Montgomery and Gianni Brown; two sisters, Patricia Raines and Chana Smith (Ricky); four brothers, Robert, Ronnie, Timothy (ShaKeisha) and Alexander Raines; five aunts, Shirley Raines, Elaine Pierce (Steve), Aletha Steel, Gladys Taylor, and Geneva Raines; five uncles, Noah, Edward, Thomas Kerns, Paul (Barbara) and Roosevelt Raines (Rosalee); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to name. A few devoted friends whom he could always call on, Lorine "Big Momma" Johnson, Timothy Baugh, Trini McDaniel and Glenn Crawley.
A special thanks to everyone who was there at Poppy's time of need, your gratitude does not go unnoticed. From our hearts to yours, thank you.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Barry O. Brown, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1310 W. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, and may also be contacted by calling (804) 255-4365
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
