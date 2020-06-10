Sending my love and prayers to Aunt Mae ,Uncle Todd and the rest of the family. Ronnie rest in peace.
Mr. Ronnie Adolphus Todd of Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest suddenly on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born April 14, 1956, in Prince George, VA.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Dominique Williams; his nephew, André Stephan Todd; as well as both his paternal and maternal grandparents, Osborne and Elnora Todd and John Willie and Sula Ellsworth Ridley; biological father, Robert Gilliam; half brother, Gene Gilliam (deceased); and a number of aunts and uncles: Isabelle Spencer (Horace Lee), Carolyn Spencer (James), Catherine Young (Morgan), Christine Gilliam (Robert), Fanny Spencer (Roy), Elizabeth Taylor, Albest Todd (Bessie), Maybell Coleman (Herbert), Gilvert Todd (Sarah), Daniel Todd, Pontius Todd (Marie), and Marie Haynes (Alton).
He attended Petersburg High School and later joined the United States Army. He was stationed at Scofield Barracks where he served as a Communications Specialist. Ronnie was a former employee of Diversified Converters Incorporated (DCI) where he worked for fourteen years.
Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Atwater and Sula Todd; his devoted siblings, Cynthia Todd and Audrey Todd,, both of Petersburg, VA; his half-sisters, Linda Carr of Prince George, VA, Sandra Gilliam of Petersburg, VA, Debra Moore (Bernard) of Stony Creek, VA; half-brothers, Michael Gilliam (Brenda) of Prince George, VA, and Larry Gilliam of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Kumari Moore, Delvon Moore, Jacob Moore, and Marshaun Moore of Petersburg, VA; aunts, Daisy Harrison (Henry) of Richmond, VA, Otis Todd of West Deptford, New Jersey and Bernice Taylor of Prince George, VA; an uncle, Willie Lee Taylor of Jarratt, Virginia; a nephew, Cory Todd; and a host of cousins and devoted friends including Debra & Lester Brown (38 years) and Howard & Cookie King (42 years).
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.