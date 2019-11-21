|
|
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, God in his infinite wisdom chose to call home his child and our loved one, Mr. Ronnie E. Hill. Affectionately known to everyone as "Ronnie Earl," was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Hill, Jr.; a brother, Kenneth Lee Hill; three uncles, A.J. Speight, Jr., William Speight and David Barnes; nephew, Randy Lee Jackson; and his maternal grandparents, A.J. Speight and Dillie "Aleen" Hagans-Speight.
Ronnie attended school in the Philadelphia, PA Public School System. He had a lengthy employment career working various jobs, but the job he loved the most was that of "ornamental iron fabricating" a skillful and pride filled profession that his father, Robert Hill taught him.
He lives to cherish his memory: his daughter, Tiffany Chestnut of Wilson, NC; and son, Ramel Hill of Raleigh, NC; mother, Bettie F. Hill of Sutherland VA; two brothers, Randy Hill (Christie) of Sutherland VA, and Brian Tramel of Philadelphia PA; aunts, Mildred Coles of Petersburg, VA, Bonnie Hill of Freemont, NC, Gladys Speight, Linda Edwards, and Diane Artis (Willie) of Wilson, NC, Dolly Black (Joe) of Augusta, GA, Brenda Barnes of Robersonville, NC, Marjorie Williams (Bobby) of Stantonsburg, NC, Della Speight and Annie Speight of Wilson, NC; uncle, John Speight (Alma) of Snow Hill, NC; niece, Kenyata Hill; nephews, Kenneth Hill, Avery Jackson and Bryan Tramel; a host of loving and devoted family and friends to include dedicated cousins, Alfonso "Jay" Coles and Milton "Chick" Coles; childhood friends and neighbors, Jeremiah "Bumb" Jenkins and Odell "Stanley" Flowers; and long-time companion, Dawn Colbourne.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Shirl Saunders of Reconciliation Fellowship Church, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon, the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1728 Ferndale Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019