On Sunday, June 9, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of a loved one, Mr. Ronnie L. Massenburg (Ronnie Bull) of Petersburg, who entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical center. A native and lifelong resident of Petersburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Christine J. Massenburg and surviving father, George L. Massenburg.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Mr. Tyrone Massenburg.



Ronnie grew up in Petersburg and attended Peabody High School in Petersburg, Virginia. Ronnie was employed with Try Me Supermarket for numerous years.



Ronnie was known for his outgoing personality. He enjoyed laughing, singing, dancing, family gatherings and having a good time with his family and friends. He also had an infectious smile, and he loved his family and friends. Ronnie Bull was well-known throughout the community. He was helpful, fun, talkative, humorous, a lover of people, always ready to hit a high note and ready to move for a two-step. The Petersburg community will remember and cherish him with love always.



Ronnie leaves to his loving memories: six brothers, George III (Lucille), Ricardo, Russell, Ashford, Edward L. (Valerie) Massenburg, all of Petersburg and Jerry Massenburg of Richmond; loving and devoted sisters, Wanda Wesson (Lanier) of Petersburg and Muriel Diane Brown of Georgia; one aunt, Sandra Chandler (Milton) of Ettrick; eight nieces, Selmeco Standberry, Lanika Wesson Bonner, Joy Hamilton, Cierral Massenburg, Christine Wesson, Pia Massenberg, Amani Massenberg and Ashani Banks; four nephews, Warren Brown, George Brown, Lanier Wesson and Fredrick Brown; very devoted friends, Velma Hinton, Lisa Allen, Trina and Lala and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg. Interment will follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie.



Arrangements have been entrusted to staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from June 20 to June 21, 2019