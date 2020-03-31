|
Ronnie Lee Clanton, 52, of Petersburg, VA, went home to rest on March 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, VA. He was born on October 27, 1967, in Richmond, VA, to the late John MacArthur Clanton and Lillie M. Clanton.
Ronnie was a proud member of the Masonic Brotherhood. He was a very religious, God-fearing man that loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He was a die-hard Eagles fan that worked hard, loved his driving trucks, and absolutely LOVED life! He warmed the hearts of so many with his hearty laugh and infectious smile that would light up any room. He was the kindest, most carefree, selfless, giving individual that you could ever meet. His presence will be tremendously missed by all.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Gloria J. Clanton aka "Jonie Girl;" his mother, Mrs. Lillie M. Clanton of Petersburg, VA; his grandfather, Grover Clanton of Dinwiddie, VA; his three brothers, John Clanton Jr. and Rodney (Lisa) Clanton of Petersburg, VA; Dacquan (Karina) Clanton; and sister, Shayla Clanton of New York; his three sisters-in law, Christine Holyfield, Denise (Ronnie) Thompson, and Marguerete (James) Valentine of Petersburg, VA; and brother-in-law, William (Cynthia) Valentine of Phoenix City, AL; his three step-children, Andre Valentine Sr., Rick McCarthy Jr., and Aisha (Doug) Robinson; his eight step-grandchildren, Andre Valentine Jr., Destiny Carter, Kandyse McCarthy, Prince Andre Valentine, Skyla Valentine, Jeremiah McCarthy, Jullisa George, and Cherysh Valentine; his three nephews, Jarod Todd, Joshua Clanton, Jaecyon Todd; and niece Trinity Todd; his step-mother, Darlene Clanton; and father-in-law, William Valentine Jr.; his brother from another mother, James Whitaker; and brother in Christ, Kevin Thorpe; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 4 - 8pm at Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 804-863-4411 *Due to the coronavirus pandemic, space will be limited to a maximum of 10 visitors at a time* An open casket graveside viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2:30. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 3 pm Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Rd., Petersburg, VA 23803 *All appropriate "social distancing" practices will be fully enforced throughout the duration of the service* The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, kind words, and condolences received during their time of bereavement. May God continue to bless each of you. All flowers can be sent directly to the funeral home. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020