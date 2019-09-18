The Progress-Index Obituaries
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
RONNIE KNIGHT
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
United Pentecostal Church of Copperas Cove
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, TX
View Map
RONNIE LEE KNIGHT


1953 - 2019
RONNIE LEE KNIGHT Obituary
On September 8, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom called, Ronnie Lee Knight Home to be with Him.

Born on May 19, 1953, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Marion Knight Jr. and Nannie Knight, Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He loved God, mankind and fashionable clothing.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert M. Knight and Fred Knight, Sr.; and sisters Irene Frazier and Mary Knight.

Left to cherish his memories are two sons, Ronnie Walker, Jr. and Phillip Knight; two brothers, William E. Knight and Robert Knight (nephew-brother); three sisters to include his sister/mom, Caroline Knight-Johnson (Calvin), Catherine Caston (Elder Terry) and Rev. Patricia Knight Brown (Rev. Floyd); his daughters, Katrina Walker and Sherrell Walker; and many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18th, in Killeen, Texas. The interment will follow Texas Veterans Cemetery.

Courtesy of the Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, Petersburg, VA. www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 18, 2019
