|
|
On September 8, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom called, Ronnie Lee Knight Home to be with Him.
Born on May 19, 1953, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Marion Knight Jr. and Nannie Knight, Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He loved God, mankind and fashionable clothing.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert M. Knight and Fred Knight, Sr.; and sisters Irene Frazier and Mary Knight.
Left to cherish his memories are two sons, Ronnie Walker, Jr. and Phillip Knight; two brothers, William E. Knight and Robert Knight (nephew-brother); three sisters to include his sister/mom, Caroline Knight-Johnson (Calvin), Catherine Caston (Elder Terry) and Rev. Patricia Knight Brown (Rev. Floyd); his daughters, Katrina Walker and Sherrell Walker; and many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18th, in Killeen, Texas. The interment will follow Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Courtesy of the Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, Petersburg, VA. www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 18, 2019