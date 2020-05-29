RONNIE LEE ROBINSON
1966 - 2020
Ronnie Lee Robinson, 53, of 17712 McKenney, VA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Dinwiddie County and the son of Carrie M. Robinson and Ollie "Chip" Walker. He received his primary education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. At an early age, he confessed Christ and joined the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, VA. He was a retired employee at the Virginia Department of Transportation in McKenney, VA. He was also a member of the Outback Hunting Club in Stony Creek, VA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. His passion was playing baseball with the Masontown Expos and Sussex Tigers. He was always known for his power and hitting home runs. Ronnie was always willing to lend a helping hand and he would do anything for anybody. He was predeceased by Carl Robinson (brother); grandmother, Anna Robinson; grandfather, Edward Robinson; and grandmother, Louise Walker.

He leaves cherished memories of a loving and devoted wife, Treasea Hill Robinson of McKenney; children, Tara Hill, Salon Hill, and A"Dante Hill; grandchildren, Azabien Prince, Anius Prince, Nakaya Hill, Jakaya Hill, Jakale Hill, Mariiah Hill, Jayonna Hill, Kiristen Deloatch, and Adonis Hill; mother and father, Carrie Mae Robinson and Ollie Walker; sisters, Irish Moore (Dwayne), Nina Pride (Robert); brother, Jerome Robinson; sisters-in-law, Brenda Cermack (Brian), and Lynette Hill; brothers-in-law, Vance Miles, Terry Miles (wife Cheryl), Jeffery Hill (Clothilda); aunts, Lola (Melvin) Jones, and Glorine Walker; uncles, Wade (Cathy) Walker, Bruce Robinson, Clifton Walker, and Larry Robinson; nieces, Candance Pride, Tashara Moore, Gabriela Hill, and Keisha West; nephews, Adrian Cermack, and Edwin Tyler; devoted friends, Bradford Jordan, Wilbert Bonner, Billy Bonner, Byron Walker, and Rudolph Walker; a host of cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Carlos Jordan, officiating.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
So sorry for the loss of a dear friend with such a beautiful heart an soul we the Pulliam family gives our deepest sympathy to Teresa Robinson an the Robinson family may God continues to keep you all in Prayers an Comfort. God only knows what's best for all us..To God be the Glory.
Vicky Pulliam
Friend
May 27, 2020
Treasea,I was sorry to hear of the passing of Ronnie, he was a kind person always having a kind word and smile.I pray that God will bless you and your family, during this difficult time. Keep your hands in the Master hands and he will continue to bless you and your family.May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shelia Rose
Neighbor
