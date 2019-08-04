|
On Friday, July 26, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom, called from earth to glory Mr. Ronnie Rondell Coleman, 30, of 20113 Loyal Avenue, South Chesterfield. He was born on June 12, 1989.
He attended Chesterfield County Public Schools. He was employed by Food Lion Distribution Center, Prince George, Garrett and Vanessa Mason Catering in Chesterfield, and Larry's Lawn Care Service in Chesterfield.
Ronnie was loved by many and will be remembered by his gentle spirit and kind heart. He loved sports and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillie E. Coleman; aunt, Florine C. Pencile; and his uncle, Willie J. Coleman.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Stanley and Delilah Taylor of South Chesterfield; daughter, Ronnehja Coleman; son, Ashjyn Gibson; three sisters, Matisola Tatum, Deveney Drew (Curtis) of South Chesterfield, and Rhonda Taylor of Biloxi, MS; two brothers, Lamont and Brenton Taylor of Prince George; grandfather, William J. Coleman of Chesterfield; five aunts, Ellen Kleiber (Neil) of Chester, Vickie Wyche of Dinwiddie, Faye Brown (Herbert) of Hopewell, Teresa McKinney (Joe) of Prince George, and Joyce Bullock of Hopewell; four uncles, Charles Coleman (Ellen), Nathaniel Pencile, Sr., Larry Coleman, all of Chesterfield, and Michael Taylor of Petersburg; a devoted friend, Shawnique Jefferson; devoted cousins, Maderric Toney, Jarred Harris, André Haskins, Terron Brown, and Toney Garrett; godparents, Mario and Redenia Camiolo; a host of cousins and friends.
Services will be held 12:00 noon, Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va., (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019