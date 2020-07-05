1/1
ROSA B. HEATH
1929 - 2020
Mother Rosa Belle Heath, 91, of Petersburg, VA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2020. Mother Rosa was born on March 11, 1929 in Prince George, VA, to James and Sarah Taylor. She received her former education at Prince George Public School.

Mother Heath was a faithful member of Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and resides as Mother of Calvary Outreach Revival Center under the leadership of Pastor Irving S. Taylor and First Lady Stephanie Taylor. She served the church in many capacities. She was a "gifted" altar worker and prayer warrior, a great fundraiser coordinator, a conscientious trainer. Her instruction influenced many women she mentored.

She was married to Fred H. Heath for 70 years from this union seven children were born. A woman of many talents, Mother Heath retired from Central State Hospital with 25 years of service. She received her Certificate in Tailoring, Alterations and Seamstress. Upon finishing her education, she opened H&H Hat Shop which was in business for 16 years. She also was a caregiver for numerous people.

Mother Heath was preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Heath; daughter, Thelma E. Heath; son, James H. Heath; and parents, James and Sarah Taylor.

Mother Heath leaves to cherish her precious memories: five children, Nannette Jackson (John), Fred S. Heath (Wanda), John Heath (Cheryl), Norris K. Heath, Maurice Heath Sr.; grandchildren, Philandus Jackson, Cato L. Heath, Pam Heath, Towana Heath, David Heath, Johnisha Arnold, Donald Edmonds, Norris E. Heath, Kenneth Heath, Leticia M. Suber, Ayinda Campbell, Jeremiah Howard, Mia Howard, Maurice Heath II, Brittney Boykins; two sisters-in-law, Alice Jones and Christine Dabney; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at John Randolph Medical Center and staff at Dinwiddie rehabilitation Center.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, District Elder Irvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Sincere Condolences to the entire Heath Family during this most difficult time. The lost of a Mother is very difficult hold on to God's unchanging hand! Your mom was such a sweet spirited Lady whole truly allowed God to use her.
Cheryl Scott-Taylor Taylor
Classmate
July 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Family. Ive known Mother Heath since I was a little girl. A true Warrior for God!!! A special Lady!!!
Charlene Burton Crump
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
Sending my heartfelt condolences, love, prayers, and hugs to the family in the passing of Aunt Belle.
Fonda Neal
Family
July 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Larry Edmonds
Family
July 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gwen Lee
Family
July 3, 2020
Maurice
Your Family have my condolences in your loss.





























Vicki Draughn-Blount
Classmate
July 3, 2020
Sorry. For your loss God bless!
Denise Jackson
Family
July 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathy West
July 3, 2020
To my dearest cousins and friends, my heart is heavy for your loss of my Aunt Rosa (Belle). All I can say is "Rejoice for you already know what she would say now." Don't cry because she told us all about the Glory of God. I am so thankful that I had the chance to visit her to renew my spirit. Aunt Belle always tell me - If it ain't about don't talk about. I will keep you all in my prayers and know my heart is full of love for your family. Stand together and walk. Forever love,
Damico Robinson-Damico
Family
July 3, 2020
We are so saddened by the loss of Mrs. Heath. Our prayers are with the family. Mrs. Heath was like a second mom to my husband and I had the privilege of knowing her through him. She was a shining star to us both and will be missed.
Charlene Wiley
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Sorry for your lost. Thanking God for his love towards us. Thank God for a beautiful life.
Clementine Beasley
Family
July 3, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Rosa.
Pudden,Campbell&James Harris
Neighbor
July 2, 2020
IM SO SORRY I USED TO DO HER HAIR IN HOME I LOVED MISS ROSA PRAYERS
sylviaS salvatore
Friend
