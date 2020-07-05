Mother Rosa Belle Heath, 91, of Petersburg, VA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2020. Mother Rosa was born on March 11, 1929 in Prince George, VA, to James and Sarah Taylor. She received her former education at Prince George Public School.
Mother Heath was a faithful member of Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and resides as Mother of Calvary Outreach Revival Center under the leadership of Pastor Irving S. Taylor and First Lady Stephanie Taylor. She served the church in many capacities. She was a "gifted" altar worker and prayer warrior, a great fundraiser coordinator, a conscientious trainer. Her instruction influenced many women she mentored.
She was married to Fred H. Heath for 70 years from this union seven children were born. A woman of many talents, Mother Heath retired from Central State Hospital with 25 years of service. She received her Certificate in Tailoring, Alterations and Seamstress. Upon finishing her education, she opened H&H Hat Shop which was in business for 16 years. She also was a caregiver for numerous people.
Mother Heath was preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Heath; daughter, Thelma E. Heath; son, James H. Heath; and parents, James and Sarah Taylor.
Mother Heath leaves to cherish her precious memories: five children, Nannette Jackson (John), Fred S. Heath (Wanda), John Heath (Cheryl), Norris K. Heath, Maurice Heath Sr.; grandchildren, Philandus Jackson, Cato L. Heath, Pam Heath, Towana Heath, David Heath, Johnisha Arnold, Donald Edmonds, Norris E. Heath, Kenneth Heath, Leticia M. Suber, Ayinda Campbell, Jeremiah Howard, Mia Howard, Maurice Heath II, Brittney Boykins; two sisters-in-law, Alice Jones and Christine Dabney; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at John Randolph Medical Center and staff at Dinwiddie rehabilitation Center.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, District Elder Irvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.