Mrs. Rosa B. Richardson, daughter of the late Thomas Edward Brooks, Sr. and Mary Virginia Brooks of Yale, VA, departed this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA.
Rosa affectionately known as "Cookie" was born April 12, 1948. She was a native of Yale, VA. Rosa accepted Christ at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church in Yale, VA, where she served on the usher board.
Rosa was educated at Sussex Central High School in Sussex County, VA. She was employed at Steven Kent's Pumpkins Restaurant in Prince George, VA. She was also employed at Denny's, the Convenience Store in Stony Creek, VA, and Boar's Head in Petersburg, VA, until her health declined.
Rosa "Cookie" was a sweet, loving and caring person who cherished her children who was always there for her. She enjoyed dancing and worshipping the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Richardson, Sr.
Cookie is survived by her children, William Richardson, Jr., (Wanda) of Dinwiddie, VA and Joseph Richardson (Tequlisha) of Hopewell, VA; grandchildren, Melvin Whitfield, Brian Whitfield, Tiasha Hill, Jaylin Easter, Diandre Wyche, Tajshija Blakes, Teon Brown and Kimora Clarke; great grandchildren, Amareyah Monteiro, Cameron Gillian, Kaden Whitfield, Jadis Whitfield, Jadien Ho, Jeremaih Whitfield, Jacory Whitfield, Zarah Woods, Kymani Woods, and Tymeshia Townes; sisters, Joyce Stith of Chester, VA, and Cynthia Brooks of Prince George, VA; brother, Thomas Brooks, Jr. of Richmond, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Brook Family Cemetery, 19834 Courthouse Road, Yale, Virginia, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.