1/1
ROSA B. RICHARDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Rosa B. Richardson, daughter of the late Thomas Edward Brooks, Sr. and Mary Virginia Brooks of Yale, VA, departed this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA.

Rosa affectionately known as "Cookie" was born April 12, 1948. She was a native of Yale, VA. Rosa accepted Christ at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church in Yale, VA, where she served on the usher board.

Rosa was educated at Sussex Central High School in Sussex County, VA. She was employed at Steven Kent's Pumpkins Restaurant in Prince George, VA. She was also employed at Denny's, the Convenience Store in Stony Creek, VA, and Boar's Head in Petersburg, VA, until her health declined.

Rosa "Cookie" was a sweet, loving and caring person who cherished her children who was always there for her. She enjoyed dancing and worshipping the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Richardson, Sr.

Cookie is survived by her children, William Richardson, Jr., (Wanda) of Dinwiddie, VA and Joseph Richardson (Tequlisha) of Hopewell, VA; grandchildren, Melvin Whitfield, Brian Whitfield, Tiasha Hill, Jaylin Easter, Diandre Wyche, Tajshija Blakes, Teon Brown and Kimora Clarke; great grandchildren, Amareyah Monteiro, Cameron Gillian, Kaden Whitfield, Jadis Whitfield, Jadien Ho, Jeremaih Whitfield, Jacory Whitfield, Zarah Woods, Kymani Woods, and Tymeshia Townes; sisters, Joyce Stith of Chester, VA, and Cynthia Brooks of Prince George, VA; brother, Thomas Brooks, Jr. of Richmond, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Brook Family Cemetery, 19834 Courthouse Road, Yale, Virginia, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved