ROSA BONNER

Then Jesus Said, "Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28)".



On Monday, October 19, 2020, God looked around His garden and found an empty space. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful for He only takes the best. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Bolling; brother, Robert Henry Bolling, sister, Zella Mae branch, daughter, Mary Ann "NuNu" Turner and baby girl Darlita.



Rosa was a graduate of Southside High School Class of 1962 (class secretary). She attended Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina (Christian, Historical Black College for Women) and John Tyler Community College. While at Bennett College, she was part of the Sit-In movement that spread to colleges throughout the South. The Movement started in1960 when young African American students staged a sit-in at a segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, NC and refused to leave after being denied service. Rosa and other students were arrested but later released to family. She was the first Human Mental Health Worker at Central State Hospital where she retires after 35 years of service. (Human Service Worker, Psychiatry).



She was a member of Mount Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, where she served on the Missionary Ministry. Rosa loved to read and loved her bodyguard, "Sable".



She leaves to cherish her memories, a husband of 53 years, Lester Bonner; two loving and caring sons, Llarwan (Diane) and Lateef all of Dinwiddie; two sisters, Estelle "Cat" Goodwyn of Dewitt and Tressie Branch of Dinwiddie; two brothers, David "DJ" Bolling, Sr. and Stephen "Zeke" Bolling both of Dinwiddie; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wyatt, Emma Chavis, Evelyn Bonner and Sharon Yates(John) all of Dinwiddie; one brother-in-law, Deacon John "Bubba" Bonner( Deacon Barbara Bonner) of Dinwiddie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them a devoted niece, Deacon Yolanda Taylor (Gerald) and family of Stony Creek; and a god-child, Aaliyah Branzelle of Dinwiddie, VA.



Funeral services for Rosa Bonner will be held 2pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bonner Family Cemetery, Dinwiddie, VA, Rev. Joan Freeman, Eulogist, Rev. Robin Bonner-Cox, officiating.



Public viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12-8 pm at the Mckenney Chapel.



Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- McKenney Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872. (804) 478-4411.

