Mrs. Rosa Lee Shands Winfield, 97, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on March 18, 2019, at the residence of her youngest son. A native of Dinwiddie County, VA, she was born on September 6, 1921, to the late Stith Shands and Lucy Tucker Shands. She was baptized at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie County, and later joined Sharon Baptist Church in Dinwiddie County where she was the mother of the church.

In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by her siblings Walter Shands, (Perlene) Stith Shands, Jr. (Agnes) Sonnie Shands,(Emma) Johnnie Shands,(Carrie) Bessie S. Batts(Will), and Virginia S. Winfield(Willie) and by her children Bossie Winfield, Jr. and Meredith Marie Hill Raines; grandson, James Rives. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted children: Mary Roberts (Pete), John Winfield (Lillie), Lillie Mae Clanton, Virginia Moore, Annie Mae Johnson (Byron), Shirley Ann Hill, Gloria Tann (Wilson), Berkley Weldon Hill, and her grandchildren: Leon, Voletta, Kevin, Brenda, Dennis, John Robert, Jr. , John, Jr., Rodney, Ronnie, James, Alfreda, Kenny, Tyrone, William, Nancy, Tara, Patricia, John, Darryl, Charmaine, Sherita, Taylor, Brandon, Fatima, and Atonja, numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews including devoted Leroy, Diane, and Roslyn, that loved and cherished her.

During her lifetime, Rosa worked as a caretaker and foster grandparent for Zion Apostolic Church, Gillfield Baptist Church, Virginia State University, Southside Virginia Training Center, and she raised numerous of her grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Encompass Hospice Care who made all the difference in the world during Rosa's last days. Also a special thanks to Megan Grant of A+ In Home Health. Of her family were devoted grandchildren Rodney, Charmaine, Sherita,Taylor, and Atonja, Chevonte as well as her primary caregivers, her son Berkley Jr., Charlene Walker, Emma Pitt, Joyce Chavis, and Penny, also she loved Ms.Ruth Lee.

Homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Sharon Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, with the Pastor, Rev. Terry Norman, officiating. Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Friday evening, March 22, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019