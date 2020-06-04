ROSA LEIGH PADGETT BRISTOW
Rosa Leigh Padgett Bristow, 92, of Prince George, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in Sussex County, VA, to the late I.J. and Geneva Padgett. She was preceded in death by her husbands, A. Warren Adams, Jr. and Richard Y. Bristow. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin Padgett, Ella Cox, Julia Adams, I.J. Padgett, Jr., Russell Padgett, Earl Padgett, Janet Collier, and infant Robert Padgett. Rosa was a faithful member of Newville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and tending to her flowers. She was an outstanding cook and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of cooking with others. Rosa had an outgoing personality and she never met a stranger. She is survived by her son, A.W. Adams, III. and wife, Nancy; daughter, Gail Rollings; grandchildren, Lisa Evans and Dennis Rollings, Jr., great-grandchildren, Ryan Evans, Lexi Evans, Caleb Russell, Summer Rollings, Kendall Rollings, and Austin Rollings; siblings, Evelyn Foster and Don Padgett; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be donated to Newville United Methodist Church, 9014 Hines Rd. Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
