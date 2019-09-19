|
Ms. Rosa M. Johnson, 80, of 1422 Talley Avenue, Petersburg, VA, got her calling, found her wings and flew home to be with the Lord, on September 13, 2019. She was born August 7, 1939, the first born of the late James and Willie Taylor in Stony Creek, VA.
She was a graduate of Sussex County School System. Rosa confessed the Lord at an early age at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church. She was a former employee of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company for many years. After the closing of the factory she continued her education and received her CNA License where she worked as a CNA for several years.
Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Johnson; a sister, Catherine Chambliss; and one brother, Phillip Taylor.
Rosa leaves to cherish her memories: a daughter, Patricia Key (Willie) of South Chesterfield, VA, whom she resided with; two sons, John Johnson of Tennessee and Joseph Johnson of Petersburg, VA; nine grandchildren, one she treated as her own, Antoine Johnson (Samika), and Dominique Johnson, both of Georgia, Donte Johnson of Richmond, VA, Joshua and Sherita Johnson of Tennessee, Jacob Johnson of South Carolina, Jacolby and Nichelle Evans, both of Petersburg, VA, Monique Key and Willie Key, both of South Chesterfield; great grandchildren, Derrick Tucker and Tyreisha Johnson, both of Petersburg, VA, Jordan and Jaya Johnson, both of Tennessee, Makena and Ellyssa Johnson, both of Georgia; two sisters, Sarah Taylor of Prince George, VA, and Liz Taylor of Chesterfield, VA; a brother, James Taylor of Stony Creek, VA; one aunt, Daisy Bell of Petersburg, VA; longtime friends, Rebecca Carr, Catherine Jones, Jeannette Carroll, Mary Mahan, Barbara Walker and Helen Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow in the Dillard Family Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m., the day of the service at 15012 Majestic Creek Drive, South Chesterfield.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019