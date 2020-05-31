Rosa Paz Vda De Vierar, 73, of Colonial Heights, VA, departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Chippenham Mediacal Center, Richmond, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 31, 2020.