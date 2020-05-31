ROSA P.V. DE VIERAR
Rosa Paz Vda De Vierar, 73, of Colonial Heights, VA, departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Chippenham Mediacal Center, Richmond, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.

Published in The Progress-Index on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
