Rosa Paz Vda De Vierar, 73, of Colonial Heights, VA, departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Chippenham Mediacal Center, Richmond, VA.

Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.

