The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALYN MASON-DANCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALYN E. MASON-DANCY


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSALYN E. MASON-DANCY Obituary
Rosalyn E. Mason-Dancy is affectionately known as "Roz" to some and "Erskine" to many, entered into eternal rest on January 18, 2020, at the Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia.

Rosalyn Dancy of Stony Creek, Virginia, was born on March 9, 1946, to the late Willie L. Dancy and Fannie Stith Dancy. At an early age, she joined New Hope Baptist Church in Sussex, VA, where she was a member of the Nurses Unit, Women's Ministry and Missionary Circle.

Rosalyn was educated in Sussex County Public School system at an early age. Upon graduation, Rosalyn relocated to Washington D.C. where she attended Cortez Peters Business College in 1965 and worked for United Way for many years. In 1971 she married John T. Mason and to this union, a daughter, Tamara Mason, was born.

In later years she returned to Stony Creek, Virginia, where she worked closely with her family for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and administrator. In addition, she worked as a dedicated substitute teacher for Sussex and Dinwiddie County Public Schools for many years. Like the old woman who lived in a shoe she had so many children she didn't know what to do. She enjoyed working for the school system and attending extra-curricular activities to support the students whenever possible.

Rosalyn loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with an infectious smile. She was also a life-long fanatic of the Washington Redskins Football team.

Rosalyn was preceded in death by her son, Roderick Swift-Dancy; and her brother, Milton L. Dancy.

She leaves to cherish her memory to her daughter, Tamara Mason of Richmond, VA; one foster son, Charles Blowe of Temple Hills, MD; a devoted companion of 20 years Hellion "Butch" Flowers Sr. of Stony Creek, VA; one sister-in-law, Gale F. Dancy of Carson, VA; one niece, Sherita Dancy of Carson, VA; three grandchildren; Jazmyn Blowe of Chesterfield, VA, Roderick Blowe of Elgin, IL, and Chance Blowe of Temple Hills, MD; one great-grandson Brayden Blowe of Chesterfield, VA; a host of other relatives and friends amongst them several devoted individuals: Anne Massenburg, Annie Tucker, Bernard Gurley, Clyde Dancy, Doris Freeman, Evelyn Flowers, Hazel Mason, and Minnie Embry.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Public viewing will be held at the Petersburg Chapel Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 to 7 pm.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSALYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now