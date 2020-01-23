|
|
Rosalyn E. Mason-Dancy is affectionately known as "Roz" to some and "Erskine" to many, entered into eternal rest on January 18, 2020, at the Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia.
Rosalyn Dancy of Stony Creek, Virginia, was born on March 9, 1946, to the late Willie L. Dancy and Fannie Stith Dancy. At an early age, she joined New Hope Baptist Church in Sussex, VA, where she was a member of the Nurses Unit, Women's Ministry and Missionary Circle.
Rosalyn was educated in Sussex County Public School system at an early age. Upon graduation, Rosalyn relocated to Washington D.C. where she attended Cortez Peters Business College in 1965 and worked for United Way for many years. In 1971 she married John T. Mason and to this union, a daughter, Tamara Mason, was born.
In later years she returned to Stony Creek, Virginia, where she worked closely with her family for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and administrator. In addition, she worked as a dedicated substitute teacher for Sussex and Dinwiddie County Public Schools for many years. Like the old woman who lived in a shoe she had so many children she didn't know what to do. She enjoyed working for the school system and attending extra-curricular activities to support the students whenever possible.
Rosalyn loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with an infectious smile. She was also a life-long fanatic of the Washington Redskins Football team.
Rosalyn was preceded in death by her son, Roderick Swift-Dancy; and her brother, Milton L. Dancy.
She leaves to cherish her memory to her daughter, Tamara Mason of Richmond, VA; one foster son, Charles Blowe of Temple Hills, MD; a devoted companion of 20 years Hellion "Butch" Flowers Sr. of Stony Creek, VA; one sister-in-law, Gale F. Dancy of Carson, VA; one niece, Sherita Dancy of Carson, VA; three grandchildren; Jazmyn Blowe of Chesterfield, VA, Roderick Blowe of Elgin, IL, and Chance Blowe of Temple Hills, MD; one great-grandson Brayden Blowe of Chesterfield, VA; a host of other relatives and friends amongst them several devoted individuals: Anne Massenburg, Annie Tucker, Bernard Gurley, Clyde Dancy, Doris Freeman, Evelyn Flowers, Hazel Mason, and Minnie Embry.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be held at the Petersburg Chapel Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 to 7 pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020