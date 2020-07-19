Sweet Sweet Rosie. I was blessed to be able to be apart of your life for almost three years. So many wonderful memories. From going on target trips and you sitting in your big girl cart and cruising around to getting your weekly fix of cookout milkshakes. Every time we would go through a drive though you insisted that we get some sweet tea. I could never tell you that we were going anywhere until we were actually leaving or else you would be out the door in your pajamas. You loved those car rides. We both loved visiting your mom and Amber G. at Angel Touch to have our lunch dates. You would always tell me "let's go eat eat" You always wanted to help with laundry or atleast most of the time lol. And you loved your outdoor time and our walks. You have touched the hearts of everyone who knew you and you will continue to do so. You will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you sweet Rosie. You are free of pain and suffering and are with those who love you ❤

Amanda Munns

Friend