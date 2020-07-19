1/1
ROSANNE M FURROW
Rosanne Marie Furrow, 38, beloved daughter of the late Franklin Lee Furrow, and Lizanne Gates Furrow, passed away July 1 in her home in Melbourne, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her mother, Lizanne Gates Furrow, two brothers, Franklin Bruce Furrow and Charles Jeffrey Furrow, and a large extended family.
Rosie was the joy of her family's life, and brought love and happiness to all who ever knew her. She loved to go for long rides in her custom-made bumblebee golf cart, and always asked for cake and ice cream.
The family will forever be grateful to all those who helped with her care over her lifetime.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
July 18, 2020
Rosie was the sweetest person in the world and loved by everyone. She was so inspirational in my life. She was always smiling and making everyone around her smile. God sent our family this blessing and we couldn't be more thankful. She was a lot like her daddy. She loved him so much!!! A kind person of so few words, but radiated love and happiness like a beacon. She's in heaven with her daddy now running around and eating cake. I love you Rosie! I miss you so much! Life will never be the same without you!
Chuck Furrow
Brother
July 18, 2020
Just want to say Rosie was my favorite. It was a joy to come and see her almost everyday. I think about her all the time. We had such a good time. She might couldn't say but I know we adored each other. She was like my daughter. I miss and love you.
Myrinda
Family
July 18, 2020
Sweet Sweet Rosie. I was blessed to be able to be apart of your life for almost three years. So many wonderful memories. From going on target trips and you sitting in your big girl cart and cruising around to getting your weekly fix of cookout milkshakes. Every time we would go through a drive though you insisted that we get some sweet tea. I could never tell you that we were going anywhere until we were actually leaving or else you would be out the door in your pajamas. You loved those car rides. We both loved visiting your mom and Amber G. at Angel Touch to have our lunch dates. You would always tell me "let's go eat eat" You always wanted to help with laundry or atleast most of the time lol. And you loved your outdoor time and our walks. You have touched the hearts of everyone who knew you and you will continue to do so. You will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you sweet Rosie. You are free of pain and suffering and are with those who love you ❤
Amanda Munns
Friend
July 18, 2020
I am grateful for every memory I have of my happy sister. I always described how lucky that we were that Rosie was happy and always up to go anywhere we took her. Fluttering about is our family tradition. The last year was a struggle for us all but I am glad we were together with Rosie to comfort her and each other. I was proud to be your brother, love you Rosie.
Bruce Furrow
Brother
July 18, 2020
Rosie, the beautiful daughter of Lizanne. Thank you so much for the time and pleasure in getting to know such a wonderful family. I look at Rosie and know how much love she brought to her family. What an amazing mama Lizanne was to her. When you look through the eyes of a mom, I cant imagine the loss you are feeling, and know that we (VIP America) stands with you during this time. Rosie is the light of innocents that shines through her mom and siblings. She was loved by so many. May God wrap his arms around Rosies family and mama during this difficult time. God Bless, Starr Reilly
Starr Reilly
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rosie, sweet angel. A precious gift from God. God has made her whole. Truly a blessing on everyone who knew her.
Brenda H Reese
Family
July 18, 2020
