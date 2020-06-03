I love you Big brother!

Thank you for all the long life lessons, your honesty, integrity, loyalty, excellence insight, wisdom, and most importantly, your time and friendship! I will always remember our times shared together, and "I still got you covered Coronal, Doctor, Professor, Professor of music, and Big brother!"

Job well done Home boy! I you my Brother! I talk with you later and it's all good brother! Willie out!!!



Willie Pettway

Brother