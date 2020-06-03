ROSCOE WILLIAM BYRD JR.
1938 - 2020
Dr. Roscoe William Byrd, Jr. was a Professor Emeritus at Virginia State University where he led the Animal Sciences Department from 1985-2002. Prior to joining the faculty at Virginia State University, Dr. Byrd had a career in Public Health with the United States Army. He entered the Army Veterinary Corps in 1964 and retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1985. His career included food inspection and directing a rabies laboratory.

In 1973, Dr. Byrd received a Master of Science in infectious disease from Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Historic Tuskegee Institute in 1964. Tuskegee is also his hometown. He completed The Tuskegee Institute High School in 1956. Dr. Byrd's parents are also Tuskegee Alumni. His father was an administrator at Tuskegee and his mom a teacher at the Historic Chambliss Children's House School for the children of Tuskegee Institute faculty before becoming Principal of the Cerebral Palsy School of Chicago.

When not on the golf course, Dr. Byrd attended events at the Richmond Jazz Society. He was also a patron of classical music. His greatest joy was watching is grandson play tennis through the National Junior Tennis League, a program started by Richmond native Arthur Ashe. He also attended his granddaughters' dance and gymnastic recitals. He rarely missed any of their birthday parties.

Dr. Byrd is survived by his children, Brian Cordell Byrd, Bettina Byrd-Giles (James Giles), Evita Chantall Byrd (Richard Fields), and Brett Ross Byrd, and his grandchildren, Khayria Fields, James Edward Giles Jr., Khadijah Imani Fields, and Asiyah Sabreen Fields.

Viewing will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Tuskegee College of Veterinary Medicine at https://www.tuskegee.edu/support-tu/give

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 2, 2020
WISHING YOU COMFORT, PEACE AND HOPE. IN THIS TIME OF SADNESS.
JOSEPH LYONS
Friend
June 2, 2020
Superb man, Kappa; he taught me alo! God has another purpose for him. God bless his family!
Robert Jones
June 2, 2020
Evita, Please accept my condolences and know that Christina and I will keep you and your family in our prayers
Irene Logan
Coworker
June 2, 2020
God's blessings of comfort and peace to the family of Dr. Byrd.
Rosa Manson
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Your father will be missed and he will never be forgotten. I will always cherish the memories of our friendship, may he rest in peace.
John Bailey (BONGO)
June 2, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Willie Pettway
June 2, 2020
I love you Big brother!
Thank you for all the long life lessons, your honesty, integrity, loyalty, excellence insight, wisdom, and most importantly, your time and friendship! I will always remember our times shared together, and "I still got you covered Coronal, Doctor, Professor, Professor of music, and Big brother!"
Job well done Home boy! I you my Brother! I talk with you later and it's all good brother! Willie out!!!
Willie Pettway
Brother
June 1, 2020
Thank you for such a wonderful friendship!
It was the best!
Jeanne Johns Adkins
Friend
