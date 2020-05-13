|
|
Rose Jackson O'Berry, 83, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in the presence of family on Saturday, May 9, 2020. In her younger years, Rose enjoyed fishing, livin' in "the country" and was a graduate of Petersburg High School. She worked as a legal secretary, kept a nice house, liked embroidery, and found passion in serving within the kitchen at Swift Creek Baptist Church. She won awards in bowling leagues, enjoyed time with friends playing Bingo, and served for many years at the CH Moose Lodge. She planted the prettiest flowers and strawberries in her yard, read mystery novels, and made the best Brunswick stew. She could be spotted next to her husband "Doodlum" at any CH sporting event and especially loved being in Shepherd Stadium. She was an avid sports fan and watched everything from basketball to golf to NASCAR. She never missed the chance to watch the news, QVC, The Price is Right, Let's Make a Deal, Jeopardy, or Wheel of Fortune, where she'd make bets on Vanna's dress color for each show. She loved looking for deer in the yard, getting scratch tickets at Christmas, drinking instant coffee and ice-cold Pepsi, indulging in cherry pie, and could easily be heard talking to her grandkids saying, "You hungry? You wanna pick us up a sub?" She was an incredibly funny lady and didn't even realize it. If she couldn't make you laugh with a story, one of her remarks or "nanny sayings" would be sure to do it. She loved to tell stories about prior times with her husband, friends, and family. If you knew Rose, you know she remembered every word, date, and detail. May we all continue to remember her and our times with her in the same way. Rose will be a greatly missed mother, "nanny," and friend. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Thomas "Doodlum" O'Berry; her father, Harvey N. Jackson, Sr.; her mother, Ida Wheelhouse Jackson; and her brother, Harvey, Jr. She is survived by her children, Debbie O'Berry (Tony Livesay) and Keith "Spotlite" Traylor (Janet); her grandchildren, Travis O'Berry and his wife Rosmond O'Berry, Davianna O'Berry, Michael Livesay, Anna Traylor, and Tanner Traylor. Rose will deeply miss her dear friends, JoAn and Kenny Jones, the McCarter family, her beautiful kitty, Loki, and her gracious, loving neighbors at Dunlop Senior Apartments. The family would like to thank Chippenham Hospital ACU nurses, as well as Dr. Lentz and providers with Cardiology Associates of Richmond for providing unparalleled care and sincere compassion to Rose and her family. A private graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given through GoFundMe by searching "Rose and "Doodlum" O'Berry CH Rec Dept Sponsorship" for creation of a fund in their name to sponsor children to complete sports programs through the Colonial Heights Recreation Department. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 13 to May 14, 2020