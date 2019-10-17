|
On October 11, 2019, Rosa Mae Goode Waddell was called home to the Beautiful Garden of Prayer. She was born on March 31, 1952, to the late Annie Mae Goode and James Benjamin Murphy.
Rosa was the brightest star, the life of the party and always knew how to make you smile. She also loved to sing, dance, cook and care for all of God's creatures.
Rosa retired from Central State Hospital in 2017. Rosa was a faithful member of The Faith Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Waddell; a sister, Annie Ruth Goode; brother, James (Bubbee) Goode and nephew, Reginald Hunley.
Rosa leaves cherished memories: her son, Bryant Goode of Tennessee and daughter, Shimera Waddell of Virginia; two grandchildren, Autrelle Waddell of Virginia, and Decarso Goode of Tennessee; sisters, Scarlett Hunley of Virginia, Marie Rita Jones (Rickey) of Arizona and Brenda Murphy of Virginia; brother, Eric Murphy (Glenda) of California; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and an uncountable amount of adopted children.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., Pastor and Pastor Joseph Armstrong, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019