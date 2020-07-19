1/1
ROSEANNE M. FURROW
Rosanne Marie Furrow, 38, beloved daughter of the late Franklin Lee Furrow, and Lizanne Gates Furrow, passed away July 1 in her home in Melbourne, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her mother, Lizanne Gates Furrow, two brothers, Franklin Bruce Furrow and Charles Jeffrey Furrow, and a large extended family.
Rosie was the joy of her family's life, and brought love and happiness to all who ever knew her. She loved to go for long rides in her custom-made bumblebee golf cart, and always asked for cake and ice cream.
The family will forever be grateful to all those who helped with her care over her lifetime.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
