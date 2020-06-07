Mrs. Rosemarie "Rose" West, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home in Chester, VA, surrounded by her husband, family and relatives. She was born April 15, 1946 in Darmstadt, Germany, the eldest of five siblings. She attended Germany schools and obtained her education and training through the Germany School System.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Grunewald; mother, Erna Grunewald and brother, Leo Grunewald.
Rose is survived by her husband for over 51 years, Oliver; two daughters, Carmen Trunpfheller of Darmstadt, Germany, and Natascha Ham of Raleigh, NC; one son, Mike Trunpfheller of San Francisco, CA; two grandchildren, Jordan Ham and Myles Ham both of Raleigh, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Rose and Oliver met in Darmstadt, Germany, where she was working in the military commissary and Oliver serving in the U. S. Army. Married in 1974, they traveled to various countries around the world and in the United States. At every assignment and station Rose, became part of the community organizations and a greater supporter of military families. During this time she was active in the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron of the Alice R. Matthews Chapter #77, Myra Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA, Maryland and its Jurisdictions.
The family eventually settled Manassas, VA, only to eventually again relocate to a final home in Chester, VA, in 2007 to be closer to her grandchildren and family.
In 2008, the family united in membership with Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, where Rose became an active member in the Military Support Ministry. She participated in the visits to the military veterans hospital to provide service and support the patient occupants.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
