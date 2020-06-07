ROSEMARIE WEST
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Rosemarie "Rose" West, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home in Chester, VA, surrounded by her husband, family and relatives. She was born April 15, 1946 in Darmstadt, Germany, the eldest of five siblings. She attended Germany schools and obtained her education and training through the Germany School System.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Grunewald; mother, Erna Grunewald and brother, Leo Grunewald.
Rose is survived by her husband for over 51 years, Oliver; two daughters, Carmen Trunpfheller of Darmstadt, Germany, and Natascha Ham of Raleigh, NC; one son, Mike Trunpfheller of San Francisco, CA; two grandchildren, Jordan Ham and Myles Ham both of Raleigh, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Rose and Oliver met in Darmstadt, Germany, where she was working in the military commissary and Oliver serving in the U. S. Army. Married in 1974, they traveled to various countries around the world and in the United States. At every assignment and station Rose, became part of the community organizations and a greater supporter of military families. During this time she was active in the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron of the Alice R. Matthews Chapter #77, Myra Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA, Maryland and its Jurisdictions.
The family eventually settled Manassas, VA, only to eventually again relocate to a final home in Chester, VA, in 2007 to be closer to her grandchildren and family.
In 2008, the family united in membership with Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, where Rose became an active member in the Military Support Ministry. She participated in the visits to the military veterans hospital to provide service and support the patient occupants.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margie Nelson
June 6, 2020
May the memories that mean the most to you live forever in your hearts and mind. Our deepest sympathy to your family from ours. Margie, Shalonda and Cornelius II Nelson (Darmstadt, Germany)
Margie Nelson
Friend
June 6, 2020
Rose was a loving and caring person, always available to lend a hand and advise. She will be throughly missed by this community and the many activities, that she and Oliver supported. My God bless this family
Ray Credle
Friend
June 6, 2020
Earth has no sorry that heaven cannot heal. May our gracious Father in heaven grant you peace, comfort and strength.
Rhonda Shaw
June 6, 2020
My family and I offer condolences to Deacon West and family. Continue to trust in the Lord for strength, comfort and peace.
Rhonda Shaw
June 6, 2020
The light of our lives d
Natascha Ham
Daughter
June 6, 2020
Timeless Beauty d
Natascha Ham
Daughter
June 6, 2020
Stunning d
Natascha Ham
Daughter
June 6, 2020
Momma, I miss you so much.
Natascha Ham
Daughter
June 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Entire West Family Lean on God for He has all the strength in times like these Frank and Rita Joshua
Frank Joshua
Friend
June 6, 2020
We love you Oma. Im so glad we had a chance to tell you before you passed. We will miss you so much.
Torri White
Daughter
June 4, 2020
You fought the fight with a grace and beauty that only God can give. Thank you for being such a faithful and gentle spirit--an example for all of us to follow. You will truly be missed. Blessings and comfort to your family. Stacey
Stacey Everett
Friend
June 4, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stacey Everett
