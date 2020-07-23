Mrs. Rosetta Hendrick Jones, 7, departed this life peacefully on July 17, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, surrounded by her loving family. Rosetta was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 9,1943, to her parents, the late Steve and Sarah Hendrick.
Rosetta graduated from Northwestern High School in 1962 as class valedictorian and enlisted in the U.S. Army. While serving in the U.S. military, Rosetta met Paul Grover Kelly Sr. who was in the military and the two were married. From this union, Rosetta had two sons, Victor and Paul Jr. On February 25,1966, Paul Sr. was killed in a military vehicle accident. Rosetta married Randolph Richard Jones on December 15, 1978, and the two remain married until her death.
Rosetta retired from Phillip Morris (Altria) in 2004. Rosetta was a long term devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church where she served in many different capacities which included church administrative secretary, the missionary circle and the hospitality committee. She also enjoyed cooking, hosting family gatherings, trips to the casino and socializing with friends and family. Rosetta was a great listener and found it rewarding to provide direction, support and compassion as a caregiver and matriarch of the family. Rosetta was the joy of her family life and brought love and happiness to all who knew her.
Rosetta was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Grover Kelly, Sr.; two sisters, Bernice Sevilla and Saint Pie; and her brother, Steve Hendrick Jr.
Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory; a devoted husband, Randolph Jones; her two loving sons, Victor Jerome and Paul Grover (Monicuie) Kelly Jr.; step sons, Randolph Jones III and Pierre Jones; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Rosetta also leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Linda Taylor of (Detroit, MI), and Eva Dabney of (Birmingham, AL); three sisters-in-law, Faye B. Jones of (NY), Jesse Lee Peterson (Leroy) and Martha Kelly, both of Hopewell, VA; two brothers-in-law, Bishop Jerry Kelly (Brenda) of Chester, VA, and Michael L. Jones of (NY); a special niece, Wrentree Kelly-King, and nephew, Larelle Kelly; as well as a host of other loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rosetta will also be remembered by her dearest friends, Dorothy Moore, Maxine Simon and Rose Massenburg.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 am at Friendship Baptist Church, 1305 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA 23860. Rev. Dr. Norwood Carson, officiating. Interment will follow 3 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com