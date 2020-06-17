Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ROSITA's life story with friends and family

Share ROSITA's life story with friends and family

Ms. Rosita Rivera departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio Tucker, Funeral Director, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store