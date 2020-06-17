Ms. Rosita Rivera departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio Tucker, Funeral Director, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio Tucker, Funeral Director, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.