ROSITA RIVERA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Rosita Rivera departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio Tucker, Funeral Director, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved