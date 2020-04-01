|
|
Rowena Connelly Lund of Oxford, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Mrs. Lund was a native of Hopewell, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George J. Lund; parents, Charles and Myrtie Connelly; sisters, Jewell Gammon, Dorcas Simmons, Elva Stephenson, Melva Moyer; brothers, Tilman Connelly, Charles Connelly.
Survivors include her daughters, Patrice Lund Sumrell and husband, Don, Frances Lund Redick and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Clay Sumrell, Eric Sumrell and wife, Sara; great-grandchildren, Madison Sumrell, Mackenzie Sumrell; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton and Helen Connelly; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mrs. Lund will be scheduled later due to current events.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020